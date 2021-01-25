Have you seen this woman? Police want your help finding her

The following is a news release from the Rexburg Police Department.

REXBURG – Rexburg Police are currently attempting to locate a missing woman from Rexburg to make sure she is safe and verify her well-being.

Amber Nelson, 35, has not been heard or seen since January 15 by her family and police would like to ask the publics’ help in finding her.

If you have seen Nelson or know her whereabouts please call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.