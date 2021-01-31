Highway 20 near Rexburg reopens following semi crash

REXBURG – The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 334 in Rexburg are back open following a crash Sunday morning.

The road reopened sometime after 1 p.m., according to a tweet from Idaho State Police.

The westbound lanes of US20 at milepost 334, near Rexburg, are no longer blocked for the crash.@ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/4BOpQ2fFBI — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) January 31, 2021

RELATED | UPDATE: Portion of Highway 20 remains closed following crash near Rexburg

ISP still has not released any details about the crash, but a photo they posted on Twitter (seen above) indicates a semi hit a guardrail.

EastIdahoNews.com hopes to get more information about what happened soon.