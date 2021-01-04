How you can support the Snake River Animal Shelter this year

It’s always a good time to visit the animals at the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Whether you are wanting to adopt a dog or a cat, get your dog trained, or volunteer some time to serve them, we look forward to helping you enrich your life through animal interaction. There is a multiplicity of things to do at SRAS with adoption being our first priority but if you want to walk dogs, brush cat or read them a good book in one of our acquaintance rooms, we would be delighted to help you.

We are also always looking for cash donations for medical support here as well as donations of plain brown puppy food, cat and kitten food, and wet food for both cats and dogs.

If you haven’t been to SRAS before, we hope you will stop by at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

We thank you for your consideration and wish you a blessed and prosperous new year.