IDOC looking for walkaway inmate in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Officials say an inmate walked away from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.

The Idaho Department of Correction announced Wednesday they were looking for 33-year-old Jeremiah Roland Johnson. The state inmate was last captured on the center’s security cameras at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. He has blue eyes, blond hair, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds.

IDOC reports Johnson is serving time for convictions of possession of a controlled substance in Oneida County and eluding law enforcement in Kootenai County. He was eligible for parole on May 3, 2022.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Jeremiah Roland Johnson | IDOC photo