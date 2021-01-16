TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
24°
mist
humidity: 93%
wind: 6mph N
H 23 • L 21

Inkom man arrested for attempted strangulation released on $20,000 bail

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Clay David Bailey posted bail Jan. 11 and was released. | Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — An Inkom man charged with attempted strangulation has been released on $20,000 bail.

Clay David Bailey, 47, posted bail on Jan. 11 after spending 10 days in Bannock County Jail.

Bailey was arrested on Jan. 1.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

The crime of attempted strangulation carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: