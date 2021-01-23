Investigation underway as 5 more geese are shot and left for dead

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information regarding another waterfowl waste case in southeast Idaho.

At least five Canada geese were discovered at the base of a cliff where they had been tossed and left to waste after being shot. The disposal site was likely accessed via a two-track dirt road off of Beach Road which runs along American Falls Reservoir just outside of Aberdeen.

This is the second waterfowl waste case Idaho Fish and Game has investigated in the Southeast Region in less than four weeks, the first involving duck carcasses dumped off of Hall Road in McCammon in late December 2020. And, in the Magic Valley Region, Idaho Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the waste of multiple geese along the Snake River in Minidoka County in two separate incidents during this same timeframe.

Idaho code is clear on this issue: waste of game birds is illegal. The edible portions of meat must be taken, which is the breast meat for ducks and geese.

Those with information regarding any of these waterfowl waste cases can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or either of the regional Fish and Game offices in Pocatello (208-232-4703) or Jerome (208-324-4359). Callers can remain anonymous, and there are rewards for information that leads to arrests in any of these cases.