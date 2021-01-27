Local woman arrested for felony DUI after crash leaves mother, daughter injured

POCATELLO — A local woman was arrested late Tuesday night following a suspected DUI crash that left two people injured in Pocatello.

Officers responded to the crash at the corner of East Fremont Street and North 5th Avenue just before 10 p.m. They found Madisen Jean Kalivas, 24, in a 2002 Chevy Tahoe. She admitted to causing the accident, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers also found a 30-year-old mother and an 8-year-old daughter inside a 2016 Nissan Versa, which had collided with the Tahoe, according to KPVI and police reports. The mother had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Pocatello firefighters. The juvenile passenger was treated for a “large gash on the side of her head,” according to police reports. Both were transported to Portneuf Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

While assisting Kalivas, officers smelled alcohol, also noting that Kalivas eyes were blood-shot and glossy. After first denying, Kalivas admitted to consuming alcohol, but would not tell officers how much she had consumed or when she had done so. Kalivas was placed under arrested for driving under the influence after failing a field sobriety test.

After being taken into custody, Kalivas refused a breath test. A warrant was obtained by PPD for a blood-draw. Her blood was drawn and submitted for testing.

This would be Kalivas’ third DUI in the past five years, according to court documents. As a result, the DUI is a felony.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 3.