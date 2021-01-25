Man accused of fleeing scene of injury accident waives preliminary hearing

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man arrested on Jan. 10 for allegedly leaving the scene of an injury accident will be arraigned in district court.

Renato Martinez, 23, waived his preliminary hearing last week.

Pocatello man charged with DUI, fleeing the scene of an accident

Martinez was arrested near Wilcox Elementary School just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 after he allegedly fled the scene of an injury accident that took place on West Alameda Road, several blocks from the school.

A vehicle registered to Martinez was found at the scene, and witnesses told Pocatello police officers that a man matching Martinez’s description was seen leaving the scene on foot, according to police reports.

Martinez was also charged with DUI in association with the accident. He has since entered a plea of not guilty for this charge.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 18.