TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
28°
broken clouds
humidity: 74%
wind: 10mph S
H 25 • L 21

Man killed, 2 juveniles rushed to hospital following ATV crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Jan. 5, at approximately 4 p.m., Idaho State Police, assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, investigated an all-terrain vehicle crash near Aberdeen.

Theodore R. Klassen, 61, of Aberdeen, was driving a Suzuki Kingquad ATV eastbound on 1900 South, approximately 1/4 mile west of 2900 West, in Bingham County. Klassen lost control of the ATV. The ATV left the road and overturned. Klasser and two juvenile passengers were thrown from the ATV.

Klassen was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Power County Hospital in American Falls. Helmets were not worn by Klassen or the two juveniles.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: