Man rushed to hospital after crash

IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash at the intersection of US Highway 26 and 45th East.

Kevin Hayes, 31, was driving north on 45th East in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler around 4 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. John Hall, 48, of Idaho Falls, was driving west on US 26 in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup, pulling a single axle trailer.

Investigators say Hayes failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign and Hall hit Hayes’ Jeep in the intersection.

Hayes was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. His condition was not immediately known.

Hall and Hayes were not wearing seatbelts, according to ISP.

The intersection was closed while investigators processed the scene, which is now clear.