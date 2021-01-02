Man trying to get back on his feet after fire destroys home

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is trying to get back on his feet after losing almost everything in a house fire last month.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived at Charles Brunson’s house on Dec. 14, just before midnight after a fire broke out in the living room. While firefighters did their best to save what they could, the fire had already engulfed the home before they arrived.

“I was downstairs, so I didn’t lose as much as my roommates did,” Brunson told EastIdahoNews.com. “It was my house and that was part of my loss.”

RELATED | Four taken to hospital after fire destroys Idaho Falls home

Officials estimate the total loss of the home to be at $250,000, including the house and items inside. Everyone made it out alive, but officials say three men and a woman were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Brunson explained that he had done some refinancing on his mortgage and in the process lost the insurance coverage on the property. Because of this, Brunson said he will have to pay for everything out of pocket and try to secure a loan to fix his home.

To help, Brunson’s mother established a fundraiser on Facebook with a goal of $20,000 to help him rebuild. Brunson’s mother writes on the fundraiser that Brunson has mental challenges but has been able to live on his own for some time.

The fundraiser has only raised $360 as of Saturday morning.