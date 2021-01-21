Man’s rape charge dismissed as part of plea agreement

BLACKFOOT — A local man is pleading guilty to domestic abuse, in exchange for having a rape sentence dropped.

Dillon Wayne Mathews, 22, was involved in a physical altercation with a partner in November, which left the victim with visible facial injuries. When police were called, Mathews attacked officers who were trying to take him into custody.

For the incident, Mathews was originally charged with felony rape, domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, attempted strangulation, two counts of battery on police and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

In exchange for a guilty plea on a felony attempted strangulation charge, and felony battery of a police officer charge, all other charges were dropped.

Since his arrest, Matthews has been sitting behind bars in the Bingham County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Sentencing for Matthews is scheduled for March 8.