Minor earthquake rattles residents near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit just near Soda Springs Saturday night.

The earthquake occurred around 10:35 p.m. about 11 kilometers northwest of Georgetown, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It took place 5 kilometers below U.S. Highway 30 near the Caribou County/Bear Lake County border.

Several witnesses have reported feeling the earthquake, but no injuries or damage to buildings have been reported.

