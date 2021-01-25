Rosie is our pet of the week. Rosie is a 4-year-old lab mix. She has been with us at Snake River Animal Shelter for a little longer than some of our other pets but that is because she has needed a little extra time and attention.

Rosie is ready to find a home but will require a very special family to bring out the best in her. Rosie will want to be your only pet and she might not want to have small children around either.

She has had some experiences that have left her very sensitive to people touching her face and sometimes she will try to defend herself.

Is your family ready to accept a pup who has a few fears and emotional scars from her past? If so, contact the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls or call (208) 523-4219.