Pocatello mayor addresses COVID, growth, construction and other issues during annual speech

Mayor Brian Blad

POCATELLO — In his annual State of the City Address, Mayor Brian Blad said Thursday that the city of Pocatello handled a difficult 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic it brought, sufficiently.

“I believe, and unemployment rates and numbers have shown, that the city of Pocatello has fared OK — I’m not going to say “great” but I’m going to say “OK” — through this pandemic,” Blad said. “Our businesses have been able to remain open. We’ve been able to keep people as safe as we possibly can.”

Throughout his address, which lasted more than 20 minutes, Blad lauded the assistance from each of the city’s departments of municipal services for how they handled the city’s COVID response.

Blad thanked the Marshall Public Library for implementing additional electronic and online services, along with curbside pick-up options. He also spoke to the joint effort of ISU, PCSD25 and Chamber of Commerce along with others in the launch of the “Stay Smart. Stay Safe. Stay Open.” campaign — aimed at informing residents of the importance of practicing key strategies to curb the spread of COVID.

Blad completed his comments regarding the city’s continued battle with the COVID pandemic, asking residents to continue the safe practices of wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when they are sick and regularly washing hands.

The mayor also addressed the progress the city enjoyed despite the spread of COVID and more that is expected to continue in 2021.

The Pocatello Regional Airport, he said, saw “pavement rehabilitation” last year. Additionally, a concrete pad was added for heavy aircraft, and the construction of two new private hangars were completed. A third is currently under construction.

“For 2021,” the mayor continued, “airport staff are planning to install a one-of-a-kind origami art exhibit in the terminal building, and complete a 10-year master plan for airport growth and future site development.”

Along with the art exhibit, the city expects the 280,000-square foot Frigitek cold storage facility that broke ground last year to begin operations in the spring of 2021.

The Pocatello Fire Department was selected as one of 25 departments nationwide to be part of the National Fire Protection Association’s Community Risk Reduction Pilot Program.

“Through the initiative,” Blad said, “the department has access to a digital risk visualization dashboard powered by software called mySidewalk, which employs local and national data to guide planning around fire and life safety efforts.”

Pocatello Police Department Narcotics Unit officers took more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine off of city streets and the department added two explosive detection dogs – Berrett and Frank.

“The dogs will be on patrol with Corporal Joel Weinheimer and Officer Dane Eborn, respectively, responding to calls and using their detection skills within Pocatello and the surrounding area,” Blad said.

PFD will continue efforts to update its five-year plan, Blad added, and improve efficiency with ProQA — an internationally used computer integrated dispatch software — with the goal of international accreditation.

PPD will be implementing body-worn cameras for all officers, something that was delayed by the bodycam manufacturer due to the COVID pandemic.

Zoo Idaho began construction on the “Zoo Connections Entrance Gift Shop,” with assistance from Connections Credit Union and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the zoo’s 2021 opening.

In addition, the zoo added a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant path, with help from Western States Cat.

“The walkway is adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Elk exhibit,” Blad said, “and continues south, providing ADA accessibility to the Zoo’s upper level.”

Blad concluded his comments expressing appreciation for being part of a community that is so bounded by respect for one’s neighbor during such a tribulating time.

“Over this last year, we’ve seen a lot of civil unrest,” Blad added, “up to yesterday, where we saw something that I never thought I’d see in my lifetime in Washington DC. It breaks my heart to see that. … Please remember to treat people as people. Please look at your neighbors and see them for who they are.”

ALSO INCLUDED IN THE ADDRESS

The Pocatello Public Works Engineering Department received both state and national awards for its work on the Northgate Interchange Public-Private Partnership, and the Pocatello Creek Restoration. Public Works’ Geographic Information Systems created a map application. The WebMap “provides the public with maps including zoning, recreation, local trails and more for the city of Pocatello and surrounding area,” Blad said.

The Building Department issued more than 3,400 building permits in 2020. The permits, which included development of 107 new residential buildings, had a combined valuation of $56 million.

2020 saw the debut of the “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.” Five graduating high school seniors were given two-year scholarships, totaling $2,000 apiece. These scholarships were funded by local financial institutions, along with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

The city levied $358,000 less in taxes for the 2021 fiscal year than it had in the previous year. Through Governor Brad Little’s public safety program, the city of Pocatello was allocated $4.9 million, which will give taxpayers a one-time savings of $214.54 per $100,000 of taxable value on their 2020 taxes, according to the city’s finance department.

IN OTHER NEWS