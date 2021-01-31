UPDATE: Portion of Highway 20 remains closed following crash near Rexburg

REXBURG – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg.

The crash occurred at milepost 334, according to a Tweet from ISP.

The details of the crash are not available, but ISP says the westbound lane of travel is currently blocked.

“Road continues to be closed as tow company cleans up the crash,” ISP tweeted just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls is also blocked off. We’ve reached out to ISP for more information and will update this story when they respond.