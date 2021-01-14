UPDATE: Rexburg man killed in fiery Montana semi-truck crash identified

UPDATE:

BASIN, Montana — Officials have identified a Rexburg man killed in a fiery crash in Montana Tuesday evening.

The Jefferson County, Montana Sheriff’s Office confirmed Spencer William Roddick, 34, died in the crash on Interstate 15. Roddick was driving a semi-truck fuel tanker when it overturned and exploded.

You can read Roddick’s death notice here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BASIN, Montana — A Rexburg man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 15 in Montana Tuesday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened around 4:38 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15. The 34-year-old driver of a semi-truck pulling a fuel tanker rolled, leaking its contents and causing an explosion.

The man died at the scene.

The crash happened near Basin, Montana, a community of around 200 people situated in a narrow canyon. MHP reports wet road conditions around the time of the crash.

Troopers believe speeds too fast for road conditions and a sharper corner played a role in the crash.

The man’s name has not been released.

The following agencies responded to the crash: Boulder-Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services, Boulder Ambulance, Basin VFD and Boulder/Bull Mountain VFD responded. Assisted by Jefferson City VFD, Clancy VFD, and Montana City VFD.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.