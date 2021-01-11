WATCH LIVE: Gov. Little delivers his State of the State address

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address will be delivered at 1 p.m. and held remotely from a Statehouse auditorium. Normally the governor delivers the speech on the House floor with all three branches of government present.

The public will be able to watch at the Capitol in person, but there will be social distancing measures and capacity limits.

We will be streaming Little’s address in the video player above and have a full report following the speech.