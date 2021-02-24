Blackfoot man sent to prison on child pornography charges

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man will spend up to two decades in prison after being convicted on multiple child pornography charges.

Tyler Liddle, 33, was sentenced Monday to between six and 20 years in prison by District Judge Darren B. Simpson. Liddle previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of distributing child pornography and a felony charge of possessing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement, three additional felony possession of child pornography charges were dismissed.

Liddle was arrested in July after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Tasks Force uncovered child pornography. Investigators say they uncovered thousands of images of prepubescent girls between the ages of nine and 14 in Liddle’s possession.

RELATED | Former ISU employee on probation for embezzlement arrested for child porn

Monday is not the first time Liddle has been sentenced for a felony. In 2017, court records indicate Liddle was placed on 14 years of felony probation for misuse of public funds. Liddle pleaded guilty to embezzling $116,000 from Idaho State University, according to the Idaho State Journal, Liddle worked as a financial technician in the Student Involvement Center.

With the sentence, Liddle will get credit for the 217 days he has already spent behind bars. Court records show Liddle must also pay $3,591 in fees and fines.

Liddle is also facing a probation violation in Bannock County since he’s been convicted of the new felony charges. A judge in Bannock County could order Liddle to serve the time on his felony embezzlement case.