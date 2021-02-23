City asking residents to complete survey, attend meetings to discuss future of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls leaders want to hear from you about growth and the future of the city.

Residents are invited to join in a discussion through an initiative entitled “Imagine IF.” Those living in the city can complete a short survey about their vision for Idaho Falls and virtual meetings will be held for residents to give feedback.

“This is, at its core, a conversation with the community bout growth and change,” Brad Cramer, Director of Community Development Services for the City of Idaho Falls, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Idaho Falls is a growing area. It’s no secret. As it grows, we want to make sure we’re prepared to deal with it, handle it and manage it effectively so that Idaho Falls stays a great place to live and do business.”

Neighborhood meetings across the city will be held in February and March. A limited number of residents can attend in-person due to COVID-19 precautions but anyone can watch the gatherings on the City’s Facebook page.

“For the first time ever, we will be adding neighborhood meetings into the process to give people an opportunity to talk about the part of town they have the most investment in,” Cramer says. “We see this all as a great opportunity to learn from each other and explore both big and small ideas to make improvements to our community now and into the future.”

The survey is available here. Residents can also request a paper copy be mailed to them by calling (208) 612-8799, or one can be picked up at the Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department inside the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex.

A link or phone number to the meetings can be obtained by visiting www.imagineif.city or by emailing virtualattend@idahofallsidaho.gov. Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will run until 7:45 p.m.

Watch our complete interview with Cramer in the video player above.