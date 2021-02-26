Fort Hall man arrested for alleged threat with a gun in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — A Fort Hall man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot another man.

Jasper L. Tendoy, 30, is charged with felony aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to charging documents, Tendoy allegedly pointed a handgun at a man’s face while making threats on Feb. 12.

A Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy writes in a probable cause affidavit that the victim said Tendoy pulled the gun at a mobile home on the 700 block of South Broadway in Blackfoot. The man said he was terrified Tendoy would pull the trigger.

“He stated Tendoy made a shooting noise while pointing the gun at his face,” the probable cause says. “(The victim) stated Tendoy removed a casing, threw it at him, and stated ‘next time it will be for real.'”

Court documents do not detail Tendoy’s recollection of events. However, a witness of the incident corroborated the victim’s statement.

Blackfoot Police Capt. Gordon Croft tells EastIdahoNews.com detectives are investigating the Feb. 16 shooting on the same block as a separate incident.

On that night the Blackfoot Police Department rushed to the 700 block of South Broadway after the reports of shots fired. When police arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man with a wound from a gunshot.

Although Tendoy is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He remains held in the Bingham County Jail on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Tendoy is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 4 in Bingham County.