Latter-day Saint leaders preparing for completion and dedication of Pocatello temple this fall

POCATELLO – Nearly two years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground on the Pocatello Temple, church officials are preparing for its completion.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Larry Fisher, a regional spokesman for the church, says they are in the beginning stages of planning and preparing for the temple open house and dedication.

“It is anticipated that the open house will be held sometime between October 1st and mid-December of 2021 with the dedication to follow shortly after,” Fisher says.

During the open house, members of the community will be able to tour the inside of the building. Once it is dedicated, only members of the church who adhere to specific standards of worthiness as laid out by church leaders will be permitted inside.

Pocatello church members Troy and Jennifer Dye will be serving as coordinators for the Temple open house and dedication.

“We are so grateful to them and also to all of those on their committees who are willing to serve and prepare for these exciting and sacred events,” Fisher says.

Construction on the 67,000-square-foot building got underway in March 2019, nearly two years after it was announced by then Church President Thomas S. Monson. The temple is being built on a 13-acre parcel in a neighborhood overlooking the city at 2140 Satterfield Drive.

During the Pocatello temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, an area authority for the church, said it will be made of the finest materials and reflect themes native to the area.

Latter-day Saint temples differ from the meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. A temple, according to a news release from the church, is considered a “house of the Lord,” where Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism, and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. Inside, members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to serve Jesus Christ and their fellowman.

The Pocatello Temple is one of 35 temples under construction across the globe and when dedicated, will be one of more than 200 temples in operation. It is expected to serve more than 64,000 church members in eastern Idaho from Blackfoot to Malad.

More information will be announced as the date for the open house and dedication get closer.

“We’re excited for members of the church and also the community. We think it will be a blessing for the whole community at large and we appreciate the support through this whole thing and we’re looking forward to the open house,” Fisher tells EastIdahoNews.com.