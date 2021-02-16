Life Lessons: Dorothy Bowen shares how her love story began by writing letters

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Dorothy Ann Bowen married her sweetheart when she was 18. They wrote letters for a year before meeting face-to-face and the rest is history. The Bowens were married 67 years before Dorothy’s husband passed away in July 2019.

We asked Dorothy to share her love story with us. Watch the interview in the video player above!