Life Lessons: How Kenneth Thomas had a successful 63 year marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Kenneth Thomas moved into Morningstar a few years ago and was married to his wife for 63 years before she passed away. He says he learned a lot of six decades of marriage and shared with us what made their relationship a success.

Watch the video above to hear Kenneth’s life lessons!