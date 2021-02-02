Life Lessons: Peter and Noreen Parker share their love story

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Peter and Noreen Parker recently moved to Idaho Falls from Virginia, where they lived for nearly three decades. Peter was a professor and the couple has moved several times over the decades to different states. They have four children and have been married 55 years.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we asked the Parkers to share their love story. Watch the video above to hear how they met and what they say is the secret to a successful marriage.