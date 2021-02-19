UPDATE: Identity of man killed in Rexburg officer-involved shooting released

REXBURG – Police have released the name of the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rexburg on Monday night

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said at a Friday news conference that around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the North Brenchley Apartments on South 3rd West. A woman in a wheelchair said that 50-year-old Troy Alton Allen, a neighbor, had come to her apartment looking for another person.

“When she told him that they were not there, the suspect pushed his way (in), forcing the door open and entered the complainant’s apartment,” Turman said. “At one point, the victim felt like the suspect was going to strike her.”

The victim described Allen as “strung out,” according to Turman. The Idaho Department of Correction lists Allen as being on probation for drug charges at the time of the incident.

RELATED | Rexburg resident dead following officer-involved shooting

Police were familiar with Allen, who is described as a “big” man and had many dealings with him before. Officers found Allen in a narrow hallway. Allen said his name was “Billy,” which officers knew not to be true. Allen then refused to provide his ID, Turman said.

“At this time, Troy had his hand in his pocket and the officers repeatedly ordered him to remove his hand,” Turman said. “Mr. Allen refused to cooperate and resisted. At this time, Mr. Allen came at the officers continuing to order him to remove his hands from his pocket.”

With his hand still in his pocket, Allen charged at the two officers, Turman said. Both then fired their guns “to stop the threat” by Allen. The bullets hit Allen, sending him to the ground, and the Madison Fire Department EMTs were called to the scene and got there within minutes.

Police have not yet said if Allen was armed at the time of the shooting and are awaiting the investigation results.

“I can say the manner in which he acted would lead me as an officer if I was on the scene to believe that he was armed,” Turman said.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. With the shooting involving officers, the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was called in to investigate. The multi-agency task force investigates officer-involved shootings in eastern Idaho.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is serving as the lead investigators with the Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police, Blackfoot Police, Fremont County, Jefferson County and Madison County Sheriff’s Offices assisting.

“I want to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Mr. Allen and to the officers involved and their families,” Turman said. “These things are never easy and something that no officer ever wants to be involved in. The taking of a life has a deep and profound effect upon all involved.”

The Rexburg officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave as part of the protocol of the investigation. They will stay on leave until the task force’s investigation is complete and the Madison County Prosecutor’s office reviews the case.

“Being placed on administrative leave does not mean that they (the officers) have done anything wrong,” Turman said “It’s for the protection of the officers until the investigation can be done.”

Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Rexburg marked the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting in eastern Idaho in a week. The shootings happened in Idaho Falls, Bingham County and Pocatello. There were a few non-fatal officer-involved shootings as well in the recent weeks.

“We are tasked to the max right now,” Turman said. “It’s affecting the other agencies because they have been called out on so many of these lately. … Manpower wise, these take hundreds of hours … to turn over every stone to make sure it’s done properly and make sure we get to the truth.”