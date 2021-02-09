Man accused of killing Angie Dodge expected to plead guilty

IDAHO FALLS — The man accused of raping and killing Angie Dodge is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Brian Dripps, 55, is set to participate in a status conference where is expected to change his plea to guilty in connection to the crimes he’s charged with. In 2019, prosecutors charged Dripps with felony first-degree murder and rape.

The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is extremely limited so EastIdahoNews.com will live stream the hearing.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Dripps after investigators matches his DNA to forensic evidence left at the crime scene. While being interrogated, police say he confessed to killing Angie Dodge at her I Street apartment on June 13, 1996.

A jury originally convicted Christopher Tapp for the crimes. Tapp served 20 years in prison before being released in 2017 and exonerated in 2019 when investigators arrested Dripps.

