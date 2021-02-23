Man accused of raping teen girls under 16 pleads not guilty

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has entered pleas of not guilty on all seven charges involving sex with multiple girls in their early teens.

Trenton Powell, 41, was arrested following a months-long investigation triggered by a victim, now an adult, who alleged that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with her from the time she was 13. It stopped when she turned 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

At least five other victims have spoken with investigators. One of them said Powell had her sign a fake marriage license.

Pocatello man alleged to have raped multiple teenage girls for years

Powell appeared in court Monday, pleading not guilty to five charges of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, and two charges of rape with a victim 16 or younger.

His jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 3.