Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at police officers

CHUBBUCK — Officers from several east Idaho police agencies apprehended a man believed to have been involved in a shooting in Bonneville County earlier this week. The man allegedly fired several shots at Chubbuck Police officers Thursday.

Talon Cavanaugh, 26, was taken into custody by officers from the Chubbuck, Pocatello, Idaho State and Fort Hall Police Departments as well as Bingham and Bannock County Sheriff’s Offices. He is allegedly involved in a pair of shootings this week, according to a news release.

Officers were investigating a shooting that occurred in Bonneville County when they attempted to stop a vehicle they believed to be occupied by Cavanaugh. The stop occurred near Briarwood and Chickadee Roads in Chubbuck.

Cavanaugh immediately fired several shots at the patrol vehicle, the release states. He then fled the area along Hiline Road.

The vehicle was eventually disabled by the terrain in a field on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation.

Cavanaugh was transported to Bannock County Jail.

No officers were injured, the release says.

