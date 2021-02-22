Man dies days after Bonneville County shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies say a man has died after a shooting in the middle of a Bonneville County Highway last week.

Taylor R. Murrieta, 31, is the man who was shot in the incident that remains under investigation, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell says in a news release. Deputies say Murrieta and Donald T. Randall, 42, were in an argument around 11:30 p.m. that led up to the Feb. 16 shooting in the middle of the 3100 block of North Yellowstone Highway.

Lovell says the night of the shooting, someone called 911 saying two men were fighting. Before the first deputy arrived, Randall is alleged to have shot Murrieta, leaving the man with a non-survivable injury. After being rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Murrieta remained on life support until he died a few days later.

Investigators say Murrieta had been following Randall in another vehicle along Yellowstone. Throughout this time, Murrieta reportedly drove aggressively and tried to get Randall to pull over. Both men knew each other and had prior confrontations, according to Lovell.

“Randall and Murrieta both stopped in the road, exited their vehicles and an altercation ensued,” Lovell says. “During this time, Mr. Randall called dispatch advising of what was happening and after returning to his vehicle advising that Murrieta was attempting to pull him out of it.”

After deputies arrived, Randall told them he got a handgun from inside his vehicle and fired one shot at Murrietta.

Once deputies complete the investigation, it will be turned over to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s office for review. As of Monday afternoon, Randall has not been charged with anything.