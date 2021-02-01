Man reportedly threatened to ‘murder’ family before police found suspected meth lab

IDAHO FALLS — A man sits behind bars after a domestic violence call uncovered a suspected drug lab inside an Idaho Falls home.

Sebastian Aidan Malikai, 39, is charged with felony manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of meth and two felony counts of injury to a child. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the house at 3210 Londonderry Avenue on Saturday after Malikai allegedly threatened to “murder” his family.

When police arrived, they found Malikai outside and placed him into handcuffs. Inside, police found the home disheveled. A woman at the home said there was an argument between her and Malikai and she worried that he, a retired United States Army Sergeant, would use a gun he kept on him to kill the family. There were two young children inside the home when police arrived.

While inside the house, investigators uncovered what they believed to be a meth lab inside the basement. Police first saw what they thought was ice melt salt all over the floor. As police continued to walk, they spotted propane tanks, lab beakers, chemicals and other items commonly used to make methamphetamine.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police

The woman told investigators Malikai had a history of using drugs, including when living in Germany. He reportedly had been dealing methamphetamine and marijuana in Idaho Falls, but could not afford the price and began making his own.

Officers contacted Idaho State Police and investigators remained on the scene for hours as they cleaned up remnants of the suspected meth lab. As of Monday afternoon, crime scene tape still surrounded Malikai’s home.

At his initial court appearance Monday afternoon, Malikai was denied a public defender because of the income he made from his military pension. He appeared via video from the Bonneville County Jail and mumbled under his breath asking what he would do. Magistrate Judge Mark Riddoch set Malikai’s bail at $100,000.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Although Malikai is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A search of court records shows no criminal history in Idaho for Malikai until his arrest. If convicted of felony manufacturing of meth, a judge could sentence Malikai to spend up to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.