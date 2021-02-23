Man who tried running from crash holding beer sent to prison

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man deputies say tried running away from a DUI crash holding a beer was sentenced Monday.

Cory Eugene Wardle, 61, was ordered to spend between five and 10 years in prison by District Judge Dane H. Watkins. Wardle previously pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding law enforcement. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and 25th East around 10 p.m. on Sept. 2. Court documents show as the first deputy showed up, a blue pickup involved in the crash drove away.

As the deputy tried stopping the pickup driven by a man later identified as Wardle, it drove into oncoming traffic. Wardle reached speeds over 55 miles per hour before turning into a neighborhood near 1st Street. Deputy reports show Wardle then got out of the truck and tried to run away while holding a beer.

The deputy caught up to Wardle and a struggle followed, but law enforcement took him into custody. He was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to check for injuries and to take a blood draw.

The others in the other car involved in the crash sought their own medical treatment after reporting just bumps and bruises, according to deputies. Deputies report Wardle rear-ended the other vehicle stopped at a stoplight. Wardle then backed up and rear-ended the same vehicle a second time before driving off.

At the time of the incident, Wardle was already on probation for a felony DUI charge in Bingham County. Wardle had spent time in a rider program before being released in 2019. As part of the Bonneville County sentence, Wardle will serve prison time alongside any possible probation violations found in Bingham County.

Watkins also ordered Wardle to pay $2,936. in fees and fines, according to court records. Once released from prison, Wardle will have his driver’s license suspended for a year. Wardle will also have to have an interlock device on his vehicle until 2039.