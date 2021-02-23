Meet Huxton, the newest addition to the EastIdahoNews.com family

REXBURG — Please join our staff in welcoming Huxton Allen Johnson to the EastIdahoNews.com extended family!

Huxton was born at 6:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 to EastIdahoNews.com reporter Brittni Johnson and her husband Kaleb. Brittni was in labor for 12 hours, and the newborn weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and is 20 inches tall.

This is Brittni and Kaleb’s first baby, and they are thrilled to be new parents.

“We are beyond excited that our little man is finally here,” Brittni said. “Mom and baby are doing great. We’re grateful to all those who helped bring Huxton into the world. We are so in love.”

Brittni and Kaleb Johnson with new baby Huxton.