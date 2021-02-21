No injuries after two semi-trucks crash on I-15

ROBERTS — Idaho State Police are investigating a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15 near Roberts.

The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 135.

Police reports show Lam Weyouar Bor, 33, of Alberta, Canada, was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2019 Freightliner semi pulling a reefer trailer.

David Hamilton, 43, of Corvallis, Montana, was driving northbound in a 2017 Peterbuilt semi pulling a car hauler trailer.

Weyouar Bor lost control of the semi, crossed over the median and struck Hamilton in the northbound lanes.

No one was injured in the crash. There was lane blockage for approximately four hours.