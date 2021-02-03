Parking restrictions activated in Idaho Falls due to recent snowstorm

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Department began plowing major roads at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning following a winter storm that blanketed Idaho Falls with snow during the night.

The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches, which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual. As a result, parking restrictions are in place from now until the city issues another notice lifting them.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called are subject to ticketing and relocation of the vehicle in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B

Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the ZONE MAP.

DOWNTOWN

Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 4 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the ZONE MAP.

ZONE A

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:

East and west streets on Friday, February 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

To review the progress of snow removal on the interactive map, click here.

A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.