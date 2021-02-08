Pet of the Week: Nova

Ms. Nova is our Pet of the Week this week.

It’s hard to tell that Nova was terrified of people when she first came to see us. There is very little of that scared pup left once she has a minute to get to know you. She likes when people pet her and her hair is so soft, so it makes a good combination.

Nova is early in her adult years and just a fun all-around pet. With her prior fear of people, some experiences might overwhelm her at first so give her a minute to help decide if your family is the right fit for this loving little pup. It will be worth the wait.

Come see Nova and all our other animals looking for their fur-ever homes at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.