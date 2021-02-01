Pet of the Week: Theo

This week we have Theo. He has a beautiful coat with silver in it because he is part Weimaraner.

Theo is a great boy who is looking to make someone a very happy pet owner. Theo knows a lot of commands and is very food motivated so he is easy to teach.

He isn’t a puppy, but at about 5 years old he is old enough to know a thing or two but still eager for life’s adventures. Just maybe not if they involve long car rides, as he gets a little fearful of the ride.

Are you the right fit for Theo? I’m sure he would love to meet you. Contact the Snake River Animal Shelter to meet Theo or our other animals looking for a furever home!