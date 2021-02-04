Teenager runs stop sign, hits Cadillac, police say
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
On Feb. 3, at approximately 7 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash on South Yellowstone Highway, just south of Idaho Falls.
A juvenile was traveling westbound on West 81st South and attempted to go southbound on South Yellowstone Highway, in a 2005 Jeep Wrangler. John C. Schultz, 64, of Shelley, was traveling northbound on South Yellowstone Highway, in a 2016 Cadillac ATS. The juvenile failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Schultz.
Both north and southbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway were blocked for approximately 45 minutes.
Both parties were wearing a seatbelt.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.
This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.