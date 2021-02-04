Teenager runs stop sign, hits Cadillac, police say

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Feb. 3, at approximately 7 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash on South Yellowstone Highway, just south of Idaho Falls.

A juvenile was traveling westbound on West 81st South and attempted to go southbound on South Yellowstone Highway, in a 2005 Jeep Wrangler. John C. Schultz, 64, of Shelley, was traveling northbound on South Yellowstone Highway, in a 2016 Cadillac ATS. The juvenile failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Schultz.

Both north and southbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway were blocked for approximately 45 minutes.

Both parties were wearing a seatbelt.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.