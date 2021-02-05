Truck full of cows crashes in Bear Lake County

GEORGETOWN — A cattle truck crashed near Georgetown Summit in Bear Lake County Friday morning.

Idaho State Police says the crash happened on U.S. Highway 30 and one of the eastbound lanes will be shut down intermittently as crews clean up the scene.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com it appears many of the cows did not survive the crash. It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers to be aware of snow in the area. It’s unknown is weather played a factor in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive new information.