Burglars targeting vet clinics for drugs and cash

IDAHO FALLS — Thieves have stolen drugs from several Idaho Falls area veterinary clinics over the past couple of weeks.

The Idaho Falls Police Department learned of the string of thefts beginning on Feb. 21. Department spokeswoman tells EastIdahoNews.com the suspects forced their way into at least three veterinary clinics and either stole or tried to steal drugs and cash.

The first incident happened at Sunnyside Veterinary Clinic and the thieves struck again on March 2. Three days later, Countryside Veterinary Clinic reported their burglary. Willowcreek Animal Hospital contacted the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning about a similar incident.

“IFPD and BCSO are encouraging veterinary clinics in the area to review their security protocols,” Clements says. “Lock and secure doors and windows, activate security alarms and video systems, and secure all medications and cash drawers.”

Law enforcement plans to keep an eye on vet clinics, looking for suspicious activities.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call (208) 529-1200. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on their website.

“Tipsters who provide information that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward,” Clements said.