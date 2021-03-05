Person taken to hospital as crews battle house fire

IONA — A person was taken to the hospital and crews spent Thursday evening battling a house fire on Scoresby Avenue in Iona.

Multiple firefighters were called to the home around 6:25 p.m. where they found flames shooting out of the garage. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the garage area but smoke spread to other parts of the home, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

A male was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Crews are still on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

CLARIFICATION: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported a child was taken to the hospital. At this point, the age of the victim has not been released.