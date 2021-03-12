Do you want to be on the city council? Here’s how.

IDAHO FALLS — With the resignation of Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Shelly Smede there is an opening on the city council effective March 31.

That means, that according to Idaho Code, Mayor Rebecca Casper will appoint someone to fill the vacancy, which would then be ratified or rejected by the city council.

If you are interested in the position, and you live in Idaho Falls, you can submit a letter of intent to Casper for consideration. The letter should reference the “applicant’s experience in the areas of leadership, policy and budgeting/finance, which correspond to the primary roles of a city councilor,” according to a city news release. Applicants can also include community involvement and other relevant background information in the letter.

RELATED: Shelly Smede resigns from Idaho Falls City Council

Additionally, interested candidates must also submit a current resume.

Both the letter of intent and the resume can be sent via email to mayor@idahofallsidaho.gov or delivered, in person, to the Office of the Mayor in City Hall, located at 308 Constitution Way. The city will accept applications for two weeks until 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

It is anticipated that the appointment will be made within a week of the application closing date and ratified by the Idaho Falls City Council on April 8, according to the release. The successful candidate should be prepared to attend all of the city’s annual budget meetings beginning April 2. A copy of the annual budget calendar can be obtained from the Mayor’s office.