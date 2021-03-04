Former teacher accused of sexually abusing special needs teen pleads not guilty

POCATELLO — A former Highland High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a special-needs student pleaded not guilty to charges Monday.

Eric Steven Popely, 47, is now scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 10.

Popely was a special needs teacher with Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 when he allegedly fondled a 15-year-old non-verbal student. Video surveillance allegedly shows Popely appear to reach under the shirt of the student and grope her breast. An adult faculty member observed the interaction through a door window and corroborated what was shown on the video.

RELATED: Sex abuse charges against former high school employee involve special needs student

In an interview with police, Popely allegedly admitted to touching the student inappropriately out of sexual frustration.

Popely, who is no longer employed by the district, was arrested on Jan. 27, and he posted bail on Feb. 11.

If found guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.