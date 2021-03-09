Idaho Falls Zoo opening for the season with full operation next month

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo will reopen for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m.

This season, Idaho Falls Zoo will be open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. including holidays.

A few things to look forward to this season:

We expect a camel calf to join your zoo family very soon! Our female camel, Zasu, is pregnant and expected to deliver any day.

We’re making some exciting update to Penguin Cove including adding more viewing windows and installing a really cool penguin selfie station! Get up-close-and-personal with life-sized mock-ups of penguins from around the world. Trust us, you WILL want to make this your next social media profile picture!

Weather permitting our special red panda, Marvin, will be returning to us along with his new mate, Tia. We’re hoping they will arrive before opening day.

Help us welcome four new goats to the herd! Come say hello to the Breakfast Club: Pancake, Waffles, Maple, and Muffin. Stay tuned to the zoo Facebook page for our ever-popular “running of the goats” video coming later in March. This is a fun way to see how our goat friends move from their winter holding to the Children’s Zoo contact yard.

There’s a new fella in town, Diego! He’s a guanaco (a relative of the llama) who joined our herd in the Patagonian Realm this winter. He’s quite friendly and has made a big impact on our small guanaco herd.

We plan to resume full operations this season including reopening our goat yard, hosting birthday parties and events, and offering our Penguin Interaction Program. Education programs (camps, classes), as well as fundraisers like Zoo Brew and Boo at the Zoo, are also anticipated to resume this year.

We will be following COVID-19 safety recommendations established by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the city of Idaho Falls.