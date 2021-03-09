Life Lessons: How Kenneth Thomas wants to be remembered

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first introduced you to Kenneth Thomas a few weeks ago. He was married 63 years before his wife passed away. They are the parents of seven children and today Kenneth shared what he learned as a father. He also talks about how he wants to be remembered.

Watch the video above to see our entire interview.