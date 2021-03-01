Pet of the Week: Layla

Layla is our Pet of the Week. She has a beautiful and soft coat and is very happy to let you pet her.

She has been affectionate with both adults and children (though we always remind you that children should be taught how to interact with animals and should be supervised when playing with any animal).

She behaves around other dogs and ranges from no interest to wants to play, so she might work in a home that has other pets. She has been spayed and vaccinated and is all ready to go home.

Come see Layla and all our other animals looking for their fur-ever homes at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.