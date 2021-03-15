Pet of the Week: Suzie

Suzie is our pet of the week. She has a beautiful blonde brindle pattern that you really don’t see very often.

She is a kisser and will try to give you kisses whenever she can as she is a big fan of people. She has actively sought attention from every person we have had her around, and if they have a dog with them even better as far as she is concerned.

She will make a great pet for just about any person or family but you need to have some good energy because she has the combined energy of a room full of two-year-old children for the first fifteen minutes until she gets tired.

Come see Suzie and all our other animals looking for their fur-ever homes at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.