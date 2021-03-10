Poky man pleads not guilty to crossbow-related aggravated assault

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who allegedly pointed a loaded crossbow at another man pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault.

Jason Scott Keller entered his plea at a district court arraignment hearing Monday.

Keller, 45, was arrested on Jan. 29 following 911 calls reporting that he had aimed a loaded crossbow at a man examining a bolt lodged in a light pole in front of Keller’s home on Johnson Avenue. The victim told officers that he feared for his life and fled for cover behind his vehicle, which is where officers discovered him when he arrived.

Keller allegedly told officers that he was working with the FBI and that he believed the man he saw on the street to be involved in human trafficking.

If found guilty of aggravated assault, Keller faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear before a jury July 20.