Police investigating shooting in Idaho Falls neighborhood

The following is information from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Law enforcement officers were made aware of the incident at approximately 11:20 a.m. when a person presented to an area hospital to seek treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident, which happened around Winston Avenue and Johnson Street, appears to be drug-related and is under investigation.

No further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone who may have knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.