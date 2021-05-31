$30,000 in damages after fire spreads from grill to patio

IDAHO FALLS — A residential property took about $30,000 in damages as a result of a fire that spread from a grill.

The blaze, located at a home on 11th Street, was called in at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the fire spread to the patio, which was completely destroyed. Fire also destroyed a hot tub, a greenhouse, a variety of outdoor furniture, a section of fence and some trees.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire quickly, and the home itself only received minor damage.

No one was injured by the fire.